CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Raised to $100.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. 33,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7,499.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

