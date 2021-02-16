CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) Trading Down 3.8%

CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 39,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 12,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.95 million for the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pipeline Natural Gas Sales and Liquefied Natural Gas Supply Distribution Sales; Vehicle Refueling; Natural Gas Direct Transmission; and Renewable and Smart Energy/Integrated Smart Energy.

