Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.73 billion and $3.79 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $31.27 or 0.00064187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00875838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00048126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.92 or 0.05022509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00033335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

