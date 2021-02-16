ChainX (PCX) Price Up 141.6% Over Last Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $15.18 or 0.00030858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 141.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $117.22 million and $24.00 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

