Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.89

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $5.87. Champion Industries shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

