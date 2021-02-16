ChampionX (CHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

