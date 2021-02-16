Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 22,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 17,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

