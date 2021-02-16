Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,880,000.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

