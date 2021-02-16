ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) shares traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.55. 690,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 377,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,500. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.