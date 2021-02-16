Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Up 5.5%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23. 142,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,229,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.26.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
