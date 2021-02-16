Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Up 5.5%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23. 142,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,229,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

