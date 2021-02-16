Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 3.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $134,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $294.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.17.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

