Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.00

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $158.51, with a volume of 1386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.59.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

