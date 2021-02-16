Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $151,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

CHTR traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $618.66. 10,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.66 and its 200 day moving average is $626.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

