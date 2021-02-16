Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $613.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

