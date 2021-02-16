Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $613.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
