Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.7 days.
Shares of Charter Hall Group stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.
About Charter Hall Group
