Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.7 days.

Shares of Charter Hall Group stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

