Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider David Harrison Buys 6,486 Shares

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.44 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,797.84 ($20,569.89).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is presently 60.04%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

