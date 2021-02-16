ChartEx (CHART) Trading 109.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 109.1% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $957,514.44 and $270,925.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00085254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00397901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00188387 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

