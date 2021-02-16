Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Chase worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $794,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

