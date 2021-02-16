Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 207 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

