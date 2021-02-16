Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 801,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Chatham Lodging Trust makes up 1.6% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $99,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,317. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.05.

CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

