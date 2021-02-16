Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

