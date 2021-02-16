Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.00

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.24, with a volume of 5191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

