Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $509.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.21. Chemed has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
