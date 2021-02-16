Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $509.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.21. Chemed has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

