Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.22 Million

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $21.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.23 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $19.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $83.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHMG. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

