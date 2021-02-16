Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.69

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 16124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

