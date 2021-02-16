Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.91

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as high as $22.80. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.