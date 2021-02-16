Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

CVX opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

