Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 4.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 44,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. 188,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

