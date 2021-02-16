Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,338 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Chevron worth $198,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 313,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

CVX traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. 310,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.