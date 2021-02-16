Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 13,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CHWY stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of -266.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,867,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16,241.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 100,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

