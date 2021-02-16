Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.94. 2,450,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,280,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 796,222 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 472,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 361,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.