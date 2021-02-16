Chiliz (CHZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85.07 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $190.26 million and approximately $85.07 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00842685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.46 or 0.04966788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

