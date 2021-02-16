Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. 4,585,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,929,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,795 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.