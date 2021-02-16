Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Up 8.7%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.78. 713,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,705,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $675.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

