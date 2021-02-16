Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006146 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $96.26 million and $1.27 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00824192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00045486 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.39 or 0.04839801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

