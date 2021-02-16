China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Up 11.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s share price rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 2,067,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 325,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $229.54 million, a PE ratio of 778.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

