China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.99

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.88, with a volume of 3742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth about $63,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 684.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.