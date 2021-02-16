China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.99

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.88, with a volume of 3742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth about $63,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 684.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
