China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.25

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

