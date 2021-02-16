China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.76

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 86702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.