China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Up 21.5%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price shot up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.00. 1,688,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 603,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.