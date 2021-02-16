China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Up 12.6%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price shot up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. 4,232,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,481,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

