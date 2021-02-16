China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $5.78. China Liberal Education shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 35,990 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

About China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

