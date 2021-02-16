China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 139.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

LFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

