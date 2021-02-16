China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.27

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 22789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

