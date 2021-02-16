China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. China Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 31,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

China Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)

China Natural Gas, Inc, an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations.

