China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Trading Up 6%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s stock price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 587,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,567,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

