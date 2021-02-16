China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COE opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

