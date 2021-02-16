China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Stock Price Up 6.9%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.48. Approximately 215,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 173,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 24.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 785,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

