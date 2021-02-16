China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 7.9% Higher

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,831,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,039,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 240.91% and a negative net margin of 185.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.74% of China Pharma worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

