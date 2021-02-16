China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading 6.3% Higher

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. 3,313,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,693,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

